Osu comes alive with tallest Christmas tree

What may well be the tallest Christmas tree in Accra has been erected and lit at Osu by Roots Hotel Apartments.

The gigantic tree, adorned with gourds and other ornaments was lit at a special ceremony to officially herald the 2016 Christmas season.

The ceremony, which took place at the forecourt of the hotel had in attendance staff and management, customers, invited guests and the media.

Before the 16-metre-tall tree was lit, there was music, drumming and dancing as well as a carol singing by the staff of the hotel who seemed to have rehearsed well towards the occasion.

And they made a good impression of themselves on the night.

The Managing Director of Roots Hospitality International, the parent company of Roots Hotel Apartments, Hussein Fahkry, expressed his appreciation for the efforts put in by his team to build such a magnificent Christmas tree in the heart of the capital.

He explained that they put up the giant Christmas tree to decorate the place for their customers’ delight and also to give back to the community in which the hotel operates.

He said the lighting of the Christmas tree was to declare the 2016 Christmas season formally opened.

After the Ghana Dance Company displayed an array of dance routines of Ga traditional dances the Hotel's staff choir performed its Christmas carols. There was a mini street carnival/procession from the hotel’s premises to the Urbano Hotel 500, metres away where the ceremony continued.

After a treat of drumming and dancing, Mr Fahkry led the unveiling of a huge 3D signage on the hotel’s entrance that read 'I LOVE ACCRA'. The meaning, according to the management, was for the hotel to express its love to the city in which it operates.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com