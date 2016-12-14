DJ Black, Francis Doku named judges for 2016 GH Hottest MCs

BTM Afrika, an urban, pop cultural platform, has announced judges for the first ever GH Hottest MCs 2016.

Aimed at celebrating Ghanaian MCs who despite the challenging times and tight competition from other genres including Afrobeat (which seems to be the new sound of Africa) strive for excellence with rap music.

The judges appointed by BTM Afrika include a number of industry experts like talent manager and CEO of Last 2 Music Group, Edward Nana Poku Osei also known as Hammer; multi award winning DJ and radio personality DJ Black of Joy FM, Female DJ, DJ Kess of YFM, arts critic Francis Doku and music collector Joshua.

The judges in consultation with other partners will in the next announcement put together a list of Ghanaian MCs who performed excellently in 2016 which will eventually be trimmed down to 10 after further deliberations.

The criteria for consideration includes impact (year under review), lyrics, buzz, style and other ‘intangibles’ that make them stand out.

The final list is expected to be released before the year ends.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com