Teephlow signs management deal with Spyder Lee Entertainment

Rapper Teephlow has signed a four-year management deal with management and entertainment solutions company, Spyder Lee Entertainment.

At a press conference at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra Tuesday to announce the deal, the ‘Fante rapper’ expressed his excitement about the deal and hinted on some of the positive additions the deal will add to his brand.

“This is the day the Lord has made we will rejoice and be glad. I am happy to be entering into this partnership with Spyder Lee Entertainment and I know it will take me places.

"A lot of people are already craving for more from me and I am optimistic that next year will come with a lot more. I am going to give the fans all what they deserve with the new team,” he said.

Supervising Manager of Spyder Lee Entertainment, Richmond Lamptey speaking at the signing noted that “the management deal is expected to take Teephlow to the next level of his career and that is what together with his team, we aim to achieve”.

The event was attended by key stakeholders within the music space including Hammer of the Last 2 Music Group and MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com