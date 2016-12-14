I did not record Onaapo for money - David Aja

Musician, David Aja, has said he wasn't paid for his hit campaign song for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) Onaapo.

According to him, he was not approached by the party but he recorded the song for the love of the party he has supported for some time.

Mr Aja who spoke to Pulse Ghana said, "I started following the party when Prof. Mills was the candidate so I did a song for him but God called him and another attractive man came and I did a song for him.

People are appreciating me for the song because they think I have done a good job. But no one has paid me because I did it to support my party and whatever anybody gives me or didn't give me will not stop me from doing a song for my party".

Explaining why he chose Onaapo, David Aja said "the presidential candidate for the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, is an attractive and very marketable material.

"W hen you have something that is so beautiful in Ga you have no other explanation but just to say Onaapo. So Onaapo is just a term to say Mahama is too much, he is too much."

Mr Aja disclosed that reports that he did the song with Nacee who recorded the song and he did some finishing touches to make the song a great hit.

Although Barima Sydney did not approach Mr Aja before he remixed the song, he expressed his delight at the fact that Barima Sydney did a cover adding if he jumps onto a Sydney track to do a cover in the coming days, he should also not complain.

He expressed his joy at the fact that his song is bringing Ghanaians together and to tell the international community that we are peace loving people and have a bond that binds us.

In an unusual turnaround, Onaapo has become the favourite of Ghanaians including NPP supporters after their flagbearer was declared the winner in the last Wednesday.