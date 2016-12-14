Merqury Quaye kicks off 2016 Christmas with ‘Turn Up Pre-Xmas Warm Up Party’

Plot 7 Disco Club near Labone Junction in Accra will be boiling to its highest degree on Saturday, December 17, 2016 as Ghana’s finest hype man – Merqury Quaye hosts the official Xmas Warm Up Party.

The event which ushers the biggest Christmas Party in Ghana (The Turn Up Party) on December 24th is expected to witness over 400 people jamming to R&B, Hiplife, House, Funk, Dancehall, and Highlife tunes.

Artists passing through the night are; Hiplife/hip hop trio (4X4), Daddie Opanka, and Choirmaster.

Dress policy is strictly smart and classy.

The Turn Up Pre-Xmas Warm Up Party is proudly sponsored by Jack Daniel’s, Hitz [103.9] FM, WatsUp TV, 30 Minutes live, and powered by Merqury Republic.

