Comedian Hogan to leave mark on #D2R2016 with comedy brilliance

Shatta Wale, Joey B, Guru, Okyeame Kwame, Article Wan, Nii Funny, DJ Vision, A.I. Grind and other top acts billed to perform at the 2016 Decemba 2 Rememba concert, #D2R2016, are promising patrons a night to remember on Christmas Eve.

To spice up the night with some laughter will also be Comedian Hogan.

The 2016 edition of the Decemba 2 Rememba concert will see the Ghana-based Nigerian comic, Hogan, make his third appearance at Citi FM’s official Christmas party.

The comedian, also known for his Hogan Toons animated comedy series, will be bringing his comic prowess to bear when all eyes will be on the Accra International Conference Centre on December 24 .

Hogan has been a mainstay on the comedy scene for the past six years and is coming into Ghana's official Christmas party of the back a Ghana Movie Awards nomination for best supporting actor in the TV series, Guy Guy.

Hogan believes his familiarity with this stage and audience will make it easier for his brand of humour to land well with the audience.

“… majority of the audience will know who I am so it makes it a bit easier for me to break into their defence because when they don't know you, it is difficult to impress,” he said when he passed by Citi FM ahead of the concert.

Ghana's is coming off its general elections and one would imagine it would be easy to ride the wave of post-election humor, but not for Hogan who says he will not be relying on “trendy jokes.”

Hogan instead wants the audience to prepare for the peculiar and unexpected because even he doesn't know what exactly we will deliver on the day.

If anything election-related comes up, he assured that it would be “something refreshing about the change.”'

“I'm the type who doesn't plan jokes. It's not like I don't have things in my tank. I don't like to do want everybody will be doing. I know we have comedians in the country, especially the Ghanaians comedians around. They have a lot of election jokes their mind already. I like to be peculiar. I will touch it but I won't drag on it,” Hogan said.

“I'm not actually a political comedian. I don't like to take sides on politics… whatever I have to say, I will just say it as a social commentator,” he added.

Hogan perked up at the prospect of sharing a stage with Dance Hall King Shatta Wale and noted his respect for Okyeame Kwame.

He also lauded Joey B and Article Wan, the latter of whom he has some history with as Article One worked with Hogan as a producer for one of his tracks.

Giving some insight into his musical endeavours, Hogan playfully said “I'm a bad ass rapper,” but he added that the mood of the audience of the night will determine if he drops some bars in addition to his comedy act.

#D2R2016 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and sponsored by TOTAL CARD – Total Savings, Total Benefits, BAYPORT – Your future now, KIT KAT – Have a break, have a KitKat, HUNTERS – Refreshes like nothing on earth.

Tickets will be available soon in selected Total Service Stations and at the front desk of Citi FM, Adabraka.

The official dress code for #D2R2016 is white top and jeans.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana