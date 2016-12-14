Celebrities To Rock Celebrity Karaoke Night On December 23 At Champs Bar

One of the biggest celebrity interactive entertainment events to rock the capital during this festive season is the Celebrity Karaoke Night scheduled to take place at the Champs Bar, Paloma Hotel on Friday, December 23rd 2016.

The event which is being organized by the crew of the award-wining entertainment show Celebrity Fanzone promises to be a fun-filled night with lots of activities including live performances by celebrities, networking with participants from media agencies and corporate firms and individual+celebrity performances to various genre of songs which will attract some amazing prizes.

The event will also be an occasion for the Celebrity Fanzone crew to show their appreciation to their viewers and followers on social media for making the show the best in Ghana. Fans stand the chance of being part of the #CFZatChamps by simply sending a 30 second video of them singing along to any popular song and posting it on the Celebrity Fanzone Facebook page.

The second edition of the Celebrity Karaoke Night promises to even be bigger and much more fun as some major celebrities including, Glitz Magazine CEO, Claudia Lumor, former bantamweight champion Joseph Agbeko, movie stars James Gardener, Adjetey Annan, Beverly Afaglo and blogger Ameyaw Debrah and many others are expected to thrill participants during the night.

Winners of the “SingAlong” challenge on social media are also billed to serve participants with some great music with star DJ Vision treating participants to hit songs from the 80's and 90's.

Celebrity Fanzone hosts, Jessica Saforo-Opare, Chantelle Asante and Akosua Hanson who are all expected to take their turn on stage during the night have expressed their excitement about the event and are looking forward to a wonderful night on Friday December 23rd.

Speaking to co-producer of Celebrity Fanzone, Barima- Adu Gyimah earlier, he expressed his appreciation to all loyal viewers throughout the year and called on them to join the party at Champs Bar on 23rd.

“Patrons can expect to see fun-filled karaoke performances from their favorite celebrities. Not just musicians but also actors, sports personalities, radio/TV presenters etc. 2016 has been a big year for Celebrity Fanzone so it’s only right that we celebrate and hope that 2017 will be even better. We hope that our loyal viewers will turn up in their numbers as we sing and dance the night away.”