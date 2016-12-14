I’m God’s Anointed One – Shatta Wale

The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
By www.dailyviewgh.com / Ghana
Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale says he is Ghana’s version of Donald Trump.

In his recent interview on AM Pluzz with Sammy Flex, the ‘Kakai’ hitmaker in a reply to Qweku Psycho said, he is God’s anointed so no one should try him.

According to Shatta Wale, he is the only Ghanaian artiste who has the support from God to do a diss song and that is why all his beef songs are trending everywhere.

He says, this and many other wonders God does in his life is as shocking as that of USA presidentelect Donald Trump’s election win.

Shatta Wale added, he isn’t as arrogant as people think but if you go ahead to insult him, his fans will definitely attack you, and people will start blaming him for that.

Shatta then warned Qweku Psycho to be careful because he is playing with a man who is anointed by God.

Qweku Psycho, days ago, released a song attacking Shatta Wale. In the song, Qweku Psycho advised Shatta Wale to stop his negative brand and be of a positive influence to the world.

