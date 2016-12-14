Wisa Greid To Perform With ‘Sarkodie’ At Rapperholic Concert 2016

This year’s edition of the annual musical festival, Rapperholic herald by Africa’s fastest rapper and BET Award-winner, Sarkodie will see rapper, Wisa Greid perform.

Wisa was billed to perform the remix to his hit song Ekiki Me with Sarkodie at the Rapperholic Concert which was held at the Accra International Conference Center on December 25 2015 but had a no show.

The budding artiste had explained that his management was contacted by organisers of Rapperholic not to appear on the show due to his act at the Decemba2Rememba event. He however indicated that Sarkodie only advised him not to do any such thing again since it could affect him.

Well, the countdown to the 2016 edition of one of the biggest musical concerts in Ghana is on and Sarkodie has taken to his twitter handle to unveil artistes billed to perform on the night and that includes Wisa.

TheHighest

@sarkodie Still a huge fan of @Wisa_greid music and he's Reppin #RapperholicConcert2016

Follow TheHighest @sarkodie First time performing Confirm RmX withy boy @AmgMedikal #RapperholicConcert2016

TheHighest @sarkodie The genius @AkwaboahMusic Reppin #RapperholicConcert2016

The 2016 ‘Rapperholic’ Concert, which will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), will be produced by Sarkcess Music with support from A-Team Productions.

Sarkodie at Rapperholic 2015

At a press conference in Accra Sarkcess Music and A-Team Productions indicated that this year’s edition will be filled with lots of surprises and all artistes who have collaborated with Sarkodie arelikely to pass through.