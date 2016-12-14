The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 14 December 2016 16:17 CET

Wisa Greid To Perform With ‘Sarkodie’ At Rapperholic Concert 2016

By www.dailyviewgh.com / Ghana

This year’s edition of the annual musical festival, Rapperholic herald by Africa’s fastest rapper and BET Award-winner, Sarkodie will see rapper, Wisa Greid perform.

Wisa was billed to perform the remix to his hit song Ekiki Me with Sarkodie at the Rapperholic Concert which was held at the Accra International Conference Center on December 25 2015 but had a no show.

The budding artiste had explained that his management was contacted by organisers of Rapperholic not to appear on the show due to his act at the Decemba2Rememba event. He however indicated that Sarkodie only advised him not to do any such thing again since it could affect him.

Well, the countdown to the 2016 edition of one of the biggest musical concerts in Ghana is on and Sarkodie has taken to his twitter handle to unveil artistes billed to perform on the night and that includes Wisa.

TheHighest
@sarkodie

Still a huge fan of @Wisa_greid music and he’s Reppin #RapperholicConcert2016

1:03 AM – 8 Dec 2016

Follow TheHighest

@sarkodie

First time performing Confirm RmX withy boy @AmgMedikal #RapperholicConcert2016

1:01 AM – 8 Dec 2016

Follow TheHighest

@sarkodie

First time performing Confirm RmX withy boy @AmgMedikal #RapperholicConcert2016

1:01 AM – 8 Dec 2016

Follow TheHighest

@sarkodie

The genius @AkwaboahMusic Reppin #RapperholicConcert2016

1:08 AM – 8 Dec 2016

The 2016 ‘Rapperholic’ Concert, which will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), will be produced by Sarkcess Music with support from A-Team Productions.

Sarkodie at Rapperholic 2015
At a press conference in Accra Sarkcess Music and A-Team Productions indicated that this year’s edition will be filled with lots of surprises and all artistes who have collaborated with Sarkodie arelikely to pass through.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

It is tough to try to 'unknow' what u already know
By: Bismark Omari Somuah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img