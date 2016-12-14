  Ko-Jo Cue Announces New Single  

Rapper, Ko-Jo Cue will Thursday release a new single titled, Konchita. Produced by Sam 1, he described it as a “timeless piece.”

“It’s the first of many Christmas gifts…And I promise it is a timeless piece,” he said on Monday.

The BBnZ Live artiste, born Linford Kennedy Amankwaa’s song is coming a week after he was blocked on social media Twitter by Hannah Tetteh, Minister of Trade & Foreign Affairs.

During last week Wednesday’s general elections, he tweeted at the minister saying, “Hannah Tetteh the only person I wanted to lose …When concerned citizens gathered to demonstrate Dumsor, she trolled them…#neverforgot.” The minister didn’t take tweet lightly and subsequently blocked him on the social platform.

It is unclear if the new single will address the incident as Cue said, “ I don’t want to delve into the details of the song yet but it is a timeless piece.”

Ko-Jo remains one of the best hip-hop and Afro-pop talents to come out of Kumasi.

In 2014, he dropped his mixtape titled ‘The Shining’ to incredible reviews from critics. The mixtape went on to be downloaded more than 12,000 times and trended on social media for two weeks. His 2015 single titled ‘Lavender’has charted on more than six major radio stations in Ghana. It was remixed by DJ Kess (the most famous Ghanaian female DJ) and he followed it with his first official video months later. He is currently a new force to reckon with on Ghana’s music scene.