14 December 2016

Jupita, Tinny, D Cryme To Perform At Rabby Bray & Friends Xmas Party With The People Living With Leprosy

Source: odarteygh.com

Promising actress Rabby Bray, having a passionate heart for the society, is set to climax the year with a donation cum Xmas party for the people living with leprosy.

In an interview with odarteygh.com she said, " the lepers in our society are stigmatised and often forgotten about thus Christmas being a season of giving, i thought it wise to give back to society.

The event which is free for all is set to take place on Saturday, 17th Decemver, 2016 at the Weija Leprosarium, Accra.

Musician who endorsed the initiative and will be performing at the event include Jupita,Tinny, DNF,Papi(5Five), Dcryme, Choirmaster,Nyiraba Kojo and SP Kofi Sarpong.

