MTN Carols Night Friday

Leading telecommunications company, MTN, will this Friday, December 16, organise the 2016 edition of its annual Nine Lessons & Carols at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The Friday's show will also have some of Ghana's best musicians, including Kwaw Kesse, Joe Mettle, Mzvee, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Article Wan, MTN's Viva Voices, Paulina Oduro and Cece Twum, all performing Christmas songs with the backing of the Dansoman Youth Choir and the Accra Symphony Orchestra.

Also on the bill will be all-time favourite Ghanaian film makers, Lydia Forson Emmelia Brobbey and Adjetey Annan, aka Pusher.

The trio will be putting up a Christmas carol performance on the night.

This will be the seventh edition, and expectations are very high as the event has thrilled its audience beyond expectation for the last six years.

Kwaw Kesse, has over years, endeared himself to patrons of the annual MTN carols. At one of such events, he appeared with a live fowl strapped in pampers as part of his theatrics and eventually got the auditorium on fire with guests dancing and singing to his version of the 'Little Drummer Boy'.

The following year, Abodam again turned the auditorium upside down when he appeared on stage with a huge dog dressed in Santaclaus costumes.

MTN's Nine Lessons & Carols Service is organised annually to usher MTN stakeholders into the Christmas season and share in the joy of the season.

According to MTN's Corporate Services Executive, Cynthia Lumor, the event also offers MTN the opportunity to celebrate their subscribers, staff and other stakeholders for their support throughout the year.

“It's been a great year and we owe much of our accomplishments to our stakeholders. Just like everything MTN does, this year's carols service promises to surpass all expectations,” she said.

Over the years, the MTN carols service has become an anticipated event, well loved by MTN customers and members of the public for the fantastic organisation and the staging of many seasoned artistes.