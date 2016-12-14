I Had No Doubt About Nana’s Victory – Matilda Asare

Kumasi-based Ghanaian actress Matilda Asare has said that she had no doubt about Nana Addo winning the 2016 presidential elections.

The actress who is one of the celebrities who campaigned for Nana Addo during the December 7 election said, “I never had second thoughts or doubts endorsing Nana Addo because I knew from the first day that Ghanaians were going to vote for him, considering the mess created by President Mahama and the NDC.”

According to her, though she and her colleagues could not secure the 57 percent of votes they promised Nana Addo, they are happy to be a part of the success story of Nana Addo and the NPP.

Speaking on Otec FM's Anokyekrom, she explained that her decision to join the campaign for change came after she realised that the country was heading towards the wrong direction and needed a change in leadership.

Touching on the vilification that characterised the campaign of celebrities who endorsed political parties, she denied ever casting any aspersions on political opponents, but recounted many hurtful things that were said about her.

“A colleague who endorsed and campaigned for the NDC called me empty-headed because I followed Nana's campaign trail with my pregnancy,” she said.

She, however, entreated her colleagues in the creative arts industry who have been attacked, threatened, cursed, vilified and called all sorts of names to forgive, forget and focus on the future of the creative arts industry.

She implored her colleagues to make their arguments devoid of insults and focus on issues that will bring progress into the industry and country at large.

-Otec FM

