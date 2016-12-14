M.anifest To Thrill Fans @ Osu This Friday

Ghanaian artiste, songwriter and producer Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, known popularly as M.anifest, will on Friday, December 16 host his annual music jam dubbed 'M.anifestivities Concert' at the Sand Box, Osu in Accra.

Noted for his magnetic stage presence, he has performed with several internationally-acclaimed artistes, including Damon Albarn, Flea, Tony Allen and Erykah Badu.

Twice nominated for the 2012 Ghana Music Awards in the Best Rapper of The Year and Songwriter of The Year categories, M.anifest has performed in various parts of Accra and beyond since his return from the United States a few years ago.

The event, according to the organisers, is the official end-of-year party, and is being organised to entertain all M.anifest fans in and around Osu. It is also his gesture of appreciation to his fans for their unwavering support.

A number of hiplife and dancehall artistes have been invited to perform alongside M.anifest.

This year, like many others, M.anifest has been among the most spoken-about rappers in the country, dominating headlines and being named among the top emcees in the country, notably by international music channel MTV Base Africa.

In a remarkable career, M.anifest has won Best Rapper of The Year (2013), Ghana Music Award, Hip-Hop Song of The Year (2013), Ghana Music Awards, Best Hip-Hop Video at the 4syte Music Video Awards, Minnesota Emerging Composer Award (MECA) (2010), American Composers Forum, Songwriter of The Year (2008)–City Pages, among others.