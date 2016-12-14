Sly, Obiba Foundation Grateful To Ghanaians

Sly Collins and the management of the Obiba Foundation have congratulated Ghanaians for the peaceful conduct of the December 7 general elections.

He also expressed his profound gratitude to all stakeholders whose diverse efforts contributed to the 'Ghana+Peace Campaign' project.

Sly Collins and Obiba Foundation, together with their international counterparts, have been involved in a peace building process (Ghana+Peace Campaign 2016) for about three months leading up to the December 7 polls.

The three months peace campaign was climaxed with a musical concert held at the Efua Sutherland Children's Park in Accra on November 19.

The well-attended peace concert which attracted people from all walks of life, including chiefs, political party representatives, religious leaders, among others, witnessed performances from stars such as Obiba Sly Collins, Amandzeba, SP Kofi Sarpong, Karmelyon, Agbeshie and a host of others.

The peace concert was aimed at promoting peace and unity among Ghanaians, as well as educating Ghanaians about the importance of peace before, after and during the December 7 elections.

Sly Collins on behalf of the Obiba Foundation expressed gratitude to all party leaders and their various supporters for their commitment to a peaceful process.