Choral music giants converge at West Hills for Carols Night on Saturday

As part of activities lined up for the pleasure of customers of West Hills Mall this yuletide and festive season, some of the most sought-after choirs in the country will converge on the forecourt of the mall on Saturday for a memorable night of carols and inspirational choral music.

The famous Winneba Youth Choir, the Oguaa Youth Choir, the Tesano Youth Choir, the Joyful Harp Chorale and others are all performing at West Hills Mall on a single evening's bill, ready to deliver what Mall officials have described as “the finest therapy for relaxation for the entire family”.

Just about the same time and place last year, a 120-member strong Winneba Youth Choir drove shoppers and holiday revellers at the mall spell-bound, as they outperformed themselves, executing a fascinating repertoire of Ghanaian and international choral music.

“This Saturday's Carols Night is not only special because of the artiste selection. It is also basically a family affair!” Said Mr. Michael Konadu, Marketing Manager at West Hills Mall, adding that the success of last year's carols night and the level of participation by customers and shoppers encouraged the mall to make Saturday's event even more delightful and more appealing to the entire family.

“We are happy to have succeeded in assembling the best and the biggest exponents of choral music in Ghana. The three hour performance will start at 6:00pm and will be laced with a lot of excitement and fun including the reading of Bible lessons by a mixture of celebrity friends of the mall, tenants, management personnel and directors,” Konadu said.

Actress Khareema Aguira and Berla Mundi of GH One TV and Live FM fame are some of the celebrities who would be reading Bible lessons.

West Hills Mall, a distinctly family-focused shopping centre located at Weija, off the Accra-Winneba Highway has, over the past three months, organised a series of child-friendly entertainment programmes, including special outdoor fun games for kids and a freestyle creative painting session.

On November 4, the mall launched its package of activities for the festive season with a special promotion which gives shoppers who spend a minimum of Ghc 150 on eight successive visits by December 23, an opportunity of winning from a massive bouquet of gift items, including shopping vouchers, a cash price Ghc 5,000 and an ultimate grand prize of a brand new Spark Chevrolet saloon car.