Uncle O’s Album Flies High, AGN Gets Bus, Ababanna Gets Car, F2 Gets Lifetime Support, As Ugwumba Hails Iruno

It was one night of too many happenings at Bongo Center Owerri Imo State on Tuesday December 13, 2016, during the launching of the ‘Laff Commotion’ comedy album of ace comedian Uncle O.

The event which was chaired by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu had the Nkwerre born politician hail the tremendous contributions Uncle O made towards the reelection of Governor Okorocha especially in his reply of Uche Ogbuagu’s ‘Ka Opuo’ with ‘Iche na oga apu’.

Hon. Nwosu who also represented the governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha also referred to Uncle O as a selfless supporter of the Rescue Mission, promising him that they will do everything possible to ensure his album flies high in the market.

After moderating the album launch himself, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu also handed over a brand new Coaster bus to the Imo State chapter of Actors Guild of Nigeria who were present in their numbers to receive the key through their president, Conac Umez.

Ugwumba Uche Nwosu also made two pronouncements that a car will be given to legendary bongo music artiste, Ababanna for winning the challenge at the recently concluded Bongo Music Awards, while adopting rapper F2 and offering to support him through anything that will make him (F2) a superstar after the later thrilled the crowd at the event.

He then hailed the SSA to the governor on entertainment to the Governor, Hon Chukwunonye Iruno for the wonderful job he is doing in reviving the entertainment industry in Imo State, adding that Hon. Iruno should do everything possible to ensure that more Imo based artistes see limelight within the reign of the Rescue Mission administration.

Responding, Uncle O who was present with his beautiful wife and six kids, hailed the magnanimity of the Imo State Governor and everyone who attended the event, promising that he will never stop supporting the Rescue Mission administration. He also thanked everyone who had taken time to support him in the album launch, adding that he would never disappointment them in any way.

Also speaking in appreciation, the Imo AGN president, Conac Umez hailed the efforts of the Rescue Mission administration towards the revitalization of the entertainment industry through the Hon. Chukwunonye Iruno, the SSA to the governor on Entertainment and Public Affairs, adding that the bus will go a long way in making life better for the guild.

Artistes who performed at the event include MC Laffin Gas, MC Okon, Vivada, Nony, Holy Man, Ababanna, Ugems, F2, Shama Melody among other dancers while Broda Bossman and Prince White were both hosts at the event. MC Ominimini, Egbeigwe, Tboy, Banana Mouth and other comedians and musicians were on the stands.

Dignitaries at the event include Imo commissioners for Commerce and Industry; Lands; Agriculture and Local Government affairs as well as other top government appointees, friends and well-wishers of the celebrant, actors and actress amongst others.