Hajia4Real’s LVC Entertainment Organizes Global Wave Party

The ‘shutdown’ is about to happen for ravers and party goers who will be spending the Christmas holidays in Ghana this year. Lovers of quality entertainment have a lot to cheer about during this year's yuletide when Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage, known in showbiz circles as Hajia4Real and her LVC Entertainment team presents the Global Wave Party.

Speculated to be the official end of year party and the season’s biggest get-together for all fun-loving people, the Global Wave Party is scheduled to take place on Friday 23rd December 2016 at the Soho Bar inside Marina Mall.

The party is expected to be attended by Hajia4Real and her bevy of beautiful ladies across the country and several other celebrities including Ghana’s hottest musician and the King of African Dancehall, Shatta Wale, the rap God Sarkodie, Nigerian musicians Patoranking, Mr. Eazi, Wande Coal and several others.

A confirmed list of top notch Disc Jockeys from Ghana, United Kingdom and the United States of America will keep guests on their feet all night long and bring the party to live from behind the turntables. Award winning Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Vyruski is expected to lead the pack of DJs with some of the most sought after MC’s on rotation. Other confirmed DJ’s are DJ Tunez, DJ Slim (both from USA) and DJ Ice (UK)

Commenting on the party, Hajia4Real indicated that “the is specially planned to give all my followers, colleagues, friends and all lovers of good entertainment a memorable festive season especially after a successful general election. It is time to shake off all the stress from the beginning of the year to now with a party of style which also promises to give patrons an all new party experience”.

It’s about time to step up the fun and change the phase of parties in Ghana, you cannot afford to miss this party!

Media Team, LVC Entertainment





Img-20160919-wa0042





Img-20160919-wa0043





Img-20160919-wa0051





Img-20160919-wa0046





Img-20160919-wa0045





Vyrusky