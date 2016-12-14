The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Audio Report | 14 December 2016 13:39 CET

New Music: Peculiar - ''Take The Glory'' (With Lyrics) || @Toj_Pecky

By Centric Buzz Ent.

PECULIAR is an anointed music minister, song writer, actress and entrepreneur. She is a passionate lover of God which shows in her ministrations.

Here is her 2nd single titled " TAKE THE GLORY ". This amazing Praise song was inspired by her desire to Praise God inspite of situations that tries to make us doubt God, praising God with the confidence that HE will take the pain away and get the glory of out it.

DOWNLOAD
Lyrics
Verse‎
Magnify the one Verse‎
Magnify the one who makes a way out of no way
I've come to
Praise the name of Jesus
Highly exalted about everything
Lift Jesus higher than all my problems and how I feel

God will get the glory out of this

Chorus‎
E di ebube e e e
E kariri ihe asi ni ibu
(rep)
Channel
Take the glory
Here's the praise
Chant
Oh oh oh oh oh
E kariri ihe msi ni ibu
You're bigger than what people say2x
Your bigger 3x
Than what people say
God will get the glory
I don't have to worry
God will get the glory out of this
3x ‎
God will get the glory out of whatever it is i'm going through.

I've come to
Praise the name of Jesus
Highly exalted about everything
Lift Jesus higher than all my problems and how I feel

God will get the glory out of this

Chorus‎
E di ebube e e e
E kariri ihe asi ni ibu
(rep)
Channel
Take the glory
Here's the praise
Chant
Oh oh oh oh oh
E kariri ihe msi ni ibu
You're bigger than what people say2x
Your bigger 3x
Than what people say
God will get the glory
I don't have to worry
God will get the glory out of this
3x ‎
God will get the glory out of whatever it is i'm going through.‎

Audio Report

