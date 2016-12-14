New Music: Peculiar - ''Take The Glory'' (With Lyrics) || @Toj_Pecky

PECULIAR is an anointed music minister, song writer, actress and entrepreneur. She is a passionate lover of God which shows in her ministrations.

Here is her 2nd single titled " TAKE THE GLORY ". This amazing Praise song was inspired by her desire to Praise God inspite of situations that tries to make us doubt God, praising God with the confidence that HE will take the pain away and get the glory of out it.

DOWNLOAD

Lyrics

Verse‎

Magnify the one Verse‎

Magnify the one who makes a way out of no way

I've come to

Praise the name of Jesus

Highly exalted about everything

Lift Jesus higher than all my problems and how I feel

God will get the glory out of this

‎

Chorus‎

E di ebube e e e

E kariri ihe asi ni ibu

(rep)

Channel

Take the glory

Here's the praise

Chant

Oh oh oh oh oh

E kariri ihe msi ni ibu

You're bigger than what people say2x

Your bigger 3x

Than what people say

God will get the glory

I don't have to worry

God will get the glory out of this

3x ‎

