Video: Trailer Of Spider-Man: Homecoming Starring Abraham Attah Released

Sony has released the trailer of the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming starring Ghanaian actorAbraham Attah. It is believed that Attah will play the role of young Miles Morales in the movie setfor release on July 7, 2017.

It also stars Robert Downey Jr, Micheal Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tom Holland and many others.

The movie is directed by Jon Watts, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal as producers. It is backed byMarvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Abraham Attah gained international prominence playing lead role alongside Idris Elba in the movie Beasts of No Nation directed by Emmy Award-winning Cary Fukunaga.

Playing the character ‘Agu’ who when civil war tears his family apart, is forced to join a unit of mercenary fighters and transformed into a child soldier earned Attah praise around the world.

He won Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at Venice Film Festival 2015, ‘Best Male Lead’ award at the 2016 Independent Spirit Awards, and also Rising Star Award’ at the Black Fim Critics Circle (BFCC). The award scheme called Attah’s role as “one of the strongest and most phenomenal we have ever seen” and added that he had “a very bright future ahead of him”.

The movie was based on the 2005 novel of the same title by Uzodinma Iweala. Shoot in Ghana, it starred Ama K. Abebrese, Fred Amugi and Grace Nortey.

The movie was the first fictional feature produced and distributed by Streaming Service Netflix.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

