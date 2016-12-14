The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
I’m Scared Of Being Attacked If I Visit Akufo-Addo – Bukom Banku

By www.dailyviewgh.com / Ghana

Ghanaian boxer and one of NDC’s key celebrity campaigner, Braimah Isaac Kamoko also known as Bukom Banku is beside himself with shock after president Mahama lost the 2016 general election.

In an interview with Ghanaweb over the weekend Bukom Banku said he’s Scared Of Being Attacked If he visit Akufo-Addo.

He claimed that he had earlier advised John Mahama that it would be his own close associates that would gradually pull him down.

He also revealed that the NDC party stopped him from partaking in boxing bouts as Mahama was catering for his children. He stated that he couldn’t sleep nor eat after the loss.

