The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Audio Report | 14 December 2016 09:47 CET

New Music: Chuddy K - Ekelebe (Prod. Spellz)

By Gusto Entertainment

Coming off signing a lucrative recording deal with South African based Record label (Kediks Entertainment) on the 27th of November 2016, Chuddy K is out with his much awaited new single titled Ekelebe”.

Teaming up with prolific hit maker (and producer of his biggest song yet “Gaga Crazy”) SPELLZ. The song is what Chuddy K calls Happy Music, says it's music from his Happy Place.

With a video in the works and loads of singles to come in 2017, here’s Ekelebe. Certified good music!

Connect with Chuddy K - @ChuddyK on Instagram and @RealChuddyK on Twitter.

LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "EKELEBE" BY CHUDDY K

https://my.notjustok.com/track/159043/chuddy-k-ekelebe-prod-spellz

DIRECT DOWNLOAD FOR "EKELEBE" BY CHUDDY K

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/159043

PURCHASE "EKELEBE" BY CHUDDY K

http://mpjamz.com/s/9678cd2fd

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Audio Report

Every temptation is an opportunity to do GOOD
By: Apostle Quame Knii T
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img