New Music: Chuddy K - Ekelebe (Prod. Spellz)

Coming off signing a lucrative recording deal with South African based Record label (Kediks Entertainment) on the 27th of November 2016, Chuddy K is out with his much awaited new single titled Ekelebe”.

Teaming up with prolific hit maker (and producer of his biggest song yet “Gaga Crazy”) SPELLZ. The song is what Chuddy K calls Happy Music, says it's music from his Happy Place.

With a video in the works and loads of singles to come in 2017, here’s Ekelebe. Certified good music!

Connect with Chuddy K - @ChuddyK on Instagram and @RealChuddyK on Twitter.

