Artistic wide reaching Bono rapper Silas Amofa Yeboah known in showbiz circles as Silassie is making a warm appearance in the music scene with his single dubbed "Ade3 No"

The "Back To Business" signed artiste announced on his platforms the release of a remix of his previous single which talks about secrets of some top notch artistes and celebrities in Ghana.

In the song,Silassie gave a gist about dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his "girlfriend, Edem ,Teephlow,DJ Black and others in a very interesting manner.

The remix features another popular Bono Rapper "Kooko" who also made a mainstream appearance into the music industry with songs like "Obiaa To" and "cde" which featured Yaa Pono .

According to Silassie, all music fanatics will definitely fall in love with his craft because of how unique his rap style looks comparing to the numerous rappers in Ghana.

"Ade3 No" which translates in English as "That Thing" was produced by popular music engineer called Tipcy.

Anticipate!