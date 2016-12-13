Sister Deborah raps better than D-Black - Wanlov

Rapper Wanlov the Kubolor says his sister, Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Deborah, is a better rapper than D-Black.

For him, D-Black does not qualify to be called a rapper but rather an entertainer.

Wanlov made the comments in reaction to a list – Hottest GH Rappers - released by MTV Base which has D-Black as one of the best rappers in Ghana.

According to the channel, the MTV Base Africa’s Hottest MCs in Ghana are Manifest, Sarkodie, Omar Sterling, EL, Pappy Kojo, Flowking Stone, Edem, Kojo Cue, Worlasi and D-Black.

Wanlov told Hitz @ 1 on Hitz FM Tuesday that “first all I don’t really regard D-Black as a rapper. D-Black is an entertainer, he is not a skilled rapper.

"That aside, in 2016, there have been many artistes which have been making music that should have been on the list instead of D-Black which are both relevant to 2016 and also better rappers than D-Black.”

He believes, “Even Sister Deborah I find to be a better rapper than D-Black,”

The rapper, who is a member of FOKN Bois, advised that “MTV Base if they pride themselves on being some kind of Hip-hop portal they should know first of all if somebody can rap or not. If they don’t know D-Black doesn’t known how to rap already, they have failed.”

“I even told D-Black that if I was you I saw my name on that list, I would have contacted [MTV Base] right away to tell them to remove your name because you will get into trouble,” Wanlov urged.

The controversial rapper revealed that he encouraged D-Black to “sue MTV for making him one of the top rappers and he should come and share the money with me.”

