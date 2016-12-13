The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 13 December 2016 19:07 CET

Donald Trump and Kanye West ‘discuss life’ at Trump Tower

By BBC

US rapper Kanye West has held a meeting with Donald Trump – with the president-elect saying the pair discussed “life”.

They posed for pictures after the Trump Tower get-together on Tuesday.

The reason for the meeting was not made clear, and neither answered questions on whether West would perform at Mr Trump’s inauguration next month.

Mr Trump said the pair were “just friends”, adding that West – who has recently spent time in hospital – was “a good man”.

Asked why he was not speaking during the photocall, held in the lobby of the tower, West replied: “I just want to take a picture right now.”

Image copyright GETTY IMAGES Image caption The pair clasped hands as West departed following the photocall

The singer, who was admitted to hospital with exhaustion, has previously revealed he did not vote in the US presidential election – but that if he had, he would have chosen Mr Trump over Hillary Clinton.

He was booed at a concert in California in November after declaring his support for Mr Trump.

A spokesman for Mr Trump said the president-elect had “enjoyed catching up” with his “long-time friend” on Tuesday.

There has been speculation over who might perform at the January inauguration, following reports in the US that Mr Trump is struggling to find A-list stars to play at the event.

The topic of the inauguration was not addressed during a media briefing held by Mr Trump’s press team, however.

West arrived at the New York building with a small entourage, but his wife, Kim Kardashian West, did not accompany him.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

If loving you is a crime, then l want to be a criminal,arrested by you , jailed in your sweet heart ,procted all over by your powerfull sweet LOVE
By: akoaso
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img