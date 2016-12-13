New clothing line opens in Ho

A budding beacon of fashion has emerged from Volta Region in by name Sasa Clothing.

The Ho-based Sasa Clothing seeks to take advantage of growing opportunities in the African clothing and garments industry to empower, educate, and inspire youth.

The brains behind this venture are King Norbert Akpablie, Amos Wilson Agblemor and Promise Agbesi.

Sasa is an Ewe word which refers to garments produced by sampling different fabric prints.

The clothing line produces casual and formal wear; specialising in African Print Clothing, accessories and African craft.

The company is located along the Maryland Road in the Ho Polytechnic.

Sasa Clothing's mission statement reads: “Our mission is to establish a clothing line that will make available a wide range of clothes for male, female, young adults and children; a clothing label that will favorably with international clothing labels.”

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana