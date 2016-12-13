The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 13 December 2016 18:37 CET

Adom FM's Abednego weds long time girlfriend

By MyJoyOnline

Adom FM's Abednego Asante Asiedu has wedded his long time girlfriend, Elsie Maureen Ewura Adwoa Somuah Yiadomaa formerly of an Accra-based Viasat 1 TV.

In a ceremony officiated by Reverend Cornelius Akabutu at the Perez Chapel, Dzorwulu in November, the two exchanged their vows before a gathering of family members and friends.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

ANYONE,WHO MARRIES A GOOD FRIEND LOSES IT IN ORDER TO EXCHANGE FOR A VERY BAD HUSBAND
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img