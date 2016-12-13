General News | 13 December 2016 18:37 CET
Adom FM's Abednego weds long time girlfriend
Adom FM's Abednego Asante Asiedu has wedded his long time girlfriend, Elsie Maureen Ewura Adwoa Somuah Yiadomaa formerly of an Accra-based Viasat 1 TV.
In a ceremony officiated by Reverend Cornelius Akabutu at the Perez Chapel, Dzorwulu in November, the two exchanged their vows before a gathering of family members and friends.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
