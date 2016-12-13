The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Nollywood Media | 13 December 2016 22:10 CET

Lacedar Terry Wow on A3 Sessions

By Ugo Okezie

We have a new voice on the block! Singer 'LaCedar Terry' shows us a little bit of what she's made of on today's episode of A3 Sessions.

Hers is quite an interesting lineup. She starts off with Titanium by David Guetta/Sia, flows quite impressively into Cold Water by Major Lazer/Justin Bieber and rounds off with one of her creations called 'Go After You'.

Let us know if you liked it or not!
Video link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBuZds8fwlc

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Nollywood Media

The man who does not read good books has no advantage over the man who can't read
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img