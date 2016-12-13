Lacedar Terry Wow on A3 Sessions

We have a new voice on the block! Singer 'LaCedar Terry' shows us a little bit of what she's made of on today's episode of A3 Sessions.

Hers is quite an interesting lineup. She starts off with Titanium by David Guetta/Sia, flows quite impressively into Cold Water by Major Lazer/Justin Bieber and rounds off with one of her creations called 'Go After You'.

Let us know if you liked it or not!

Video link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBuZds8fwlc