The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Audio Report | 13 December 2016 22:10 CET

Music: Otunba - Touching Body (Prod. By Adey)

By 9JA_Olofofo

Following his Yung L collaboration which made waves in 2015, Talented and highly acclaimed rising act - OTUNBA resurfaces with a highly infectious track - Touching Body

This was produced by ADEY who's been credited for producing new songs for the likes of YCEE, DREMO, REEKADO BANKS & more.

OTUNBA is signed to WorldMark Records & is set to take in music scene by storm.

LISTEN/DOWNLOAD ON MYNOTJUSTOK - https://my.notjustok.com/track/158818/otunba-touching-body

FOLLOW OTUNBA ON TWITTER - https://twitter.com/OtunbaJr

