Reunite Ghanaians- Yvonne Nelson Congratulates Nana Addo

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has congratulated President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo for winning the 2016 presidential polls on Wednesday, December 7 and urged him to “reunite Ghanaians”.

The 72-year-old former Minister of Foreign Affairs under ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor's government defeated his major contender in the polls, President Mahama, by 53.8 percent to 44.4 percent.

Other candidates in the presidential race were Ivor Greenstreet, Nana Konadu Agyeman, Paa Kwesi Nduom, Edward Mahama and Jacob Osei Yeboah.

“It is my duty and my privilege to declare Nana Akufo-Addo as the president-elect of Ghana,” Electoral Commissioner Charlotte Osei said when she declared the election results on Friday.

Yvonne Nelson who didn't endorse any political party leading to the 2016 general elections has been critical of the Mahama-led administration. She is among the long list of important personalities who have publicly congratulated Nana Addo.

“Congratulations to Nana Addo…the PRESIDENT-elect for Ghana. OUR PRESIDENT For majority of Ghanaians, change is hope and a call for change is a call to duty. We pray for God's guidance for you to deliver. I believe you will also take this opportunity to reunite us as a people and together work for the great Ghana we hope for. Thanks to the president Mahama-led government …You have played your part. And to Ghanaians, the security services and international observers ….ayeekoo for a peaceful electoral process. One Ghana, one People!! #Ghana is all we have ..#peace #ghanawins,” she said on Instagram.

Yvonne Nelson is one of the few celebrities who has been vocal about the harsh economic conditions under the current Mahama-led government and also led a huge campaign to pressurise the government over Ghana's power crisis, popularly called dumsor.

“Jesus gives hope. Our leaders!!! God our leaders. So much is going on in this country!!! The average citizen suffers with so much ignorance. Citizens are afraid to speak. The system is upside down. No transparency! No truth! At least if the people knew the issues? Pray hardest when it is hardest to pray. Strong people stand up for themselves but stronger people stand up for others,” she once said on Twitter in 2014.

Ahead of the elections on Wednesday, she appealed to first time voters to vote wisely and not just vote. They should not vote based on looks.

“If you are a first time voter, especially if you just turned 18, VOTE wisely….do some research about GH, read and update yourselves on what’s going on….again VOTE WISELY…..don’t waste your vote. DONT waste your vote on a candidate’s appearance and other silly things!!! The POWER is in your hands,” she said on Instagram.

