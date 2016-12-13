John Dumelo Eats Humble Pie

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has eaten humble pie and congratulated Ghana's President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo for his victory over President John Mahama at the Wednesday polls.

The popular actor who is a National Democratic Congress (NDC) party activist since 2012 supported and endorsed President John Mahama leading up to the 2016 general elections.

He did not only campaign for the NDC, but also said he didn't see the then New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer becoming a president.

In January 2016, a Twitter follower asked John “what do you think about Nana Addo becoming the president of Ghana” and he responded saying, “I have nothing against Nana Addo, but I only see one person being sworn in come January 2017 and it's not him (Nana).”

But contrary to John's projection, Nana Akufo-Addo beat President Mahama during first voting on Wednesday, recording 53.85% of the total votes cast as against 44.40 by the current President Mahama.

John was left with no choice than to accept what could be described as a “bitter defeat” after President Mahama called Nana Addo to acknowledge defeat and congratulate him and subsequently announcing of results by Electoral Commission of Ghana head by Madam Charlotte Osei on Friday, December 9, 2016.

“We fought a good fight…but the people have spoken. Congrats to president elect @NAkufoAddo,” he said on Twitter and his other social media platforms after the announcement.

John announced his political ambition after he endorsed and campaign for the NDC run up to the 2012 elections in Ghana.

But after the NDC party won power, John attempted to switch camp for a not too clear reason as he met Nana Addo of the NPP, in an alleged attempt to lobby his way into the campaign team of the party.

During the meeting, Dumelo ran down President John Mahama, calling him names, political assistant to Nana Akufo-Addo, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has disclosed at the time.

After waiting for months without getting a call-up or any role to play in the NPP's campaign team, an obviously disappointed Dumelo turned his gun on Nana Akufo-Addo in an attempt to ridicule him.

However, John denied reports that he met Nana secretly, saying, “I never met Nana Addo secretly. The last and only time I saw him was in 2014, 2 clear years ago. #ichoosejdm.”

Within the same time, pictures of John and Nana in his office popped up.

But the brouhaha didn't affect John's relationship with the NDC publicly. He, subsequently, was allowed to speak at the NDC 2016 campaign launch at Cape Coast.

“If you want Ghana to move forward, come to NDC because we are the party that would move NDC forward from now to eternity.”

John Dumelo added that he has tried other political parties, but joining NDC has been life-changing.

“Some people are promising you hope but the hope is happening already; JM has spoilt everywhere,” he stressed and called on the youth, especially those in the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), to join the winning team for a resounding victory on December 7.”

During the last days of the campaign, John targeted first time voters and visited schools to urge first time voters to vote for President John Mahama. But that wasn't enough to give Mahama a win.

