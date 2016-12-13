Citi FM’s Decemba 2 Rememba Returns On Dec. 24

The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Ghana is about to experience a concert like no other with various top artistes billed to take the stage at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for Citi FM's annual Decemba 2 Rememba show on December 24.

Viewed as the concert which brings the best of local talents on one stage for an unforgettable night, Decemba 2 Rememba, from its record, promises a night of fun, entertainment and vivacity.

According to the organisers, this year's event promises to be different and would bring out the biggest passion of Ghanaians – music.

They mentioned that Citi FM wants to give Ghanaians the best experience in everything it does and that it would make sure that the Decemba 2 Rememba concert is second to none.

Decemba 2 Rememba is an annual CITI 97.3 FM event which brings together the most exciting and chart-topping hitmakers of the year.

Some of the artiste billed to perform at this year's event include Okyeame Kwame Shatta Wale, Guru, Joey B, Article Wan and a host of others.

Despite the packed entertainment calendar for the month of December, Decemba 2 Rememba concert, the official Christmas party of the year, will be a must-attend concert.

