All Set For Viasat1’s Jigwe Awards 2016

The biggest and most hilarious entertainment awards show in Ghana, The Jigwe Awards, will take place on Thursday, December 22 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Viasat1 has announced.

The Jigwe Awards, has over the years, awarded key personalities, individuals and organisations that have attracted the most headlines and have been the most talked about for various reasons during the year.

This year's event, however, intends to involve teeming viewers of the channel and get them closer to the celebrities they always see on television.

Commenting on the awards, the Head of Own Productions and Executive Producer at Viasat1, Brenda Antwi-Donkor, said, “The Jigwe Awards has consistently proven to be Ghana's biggest viewers' choice awards because we have consistently stayed with our tradition of creating experiences and ideas that help us to enhance the excitement This Morning is known for.”

She added, “Following successful events in the last two years, we have decided to move from the conventional studio venue to the plush Movenpick Hotel in Accra to accommodate our special guests and viewers too. We have unveiled new categories.”

The Jigwe Awards will precede the annual Christmas Play which will air on December 25. In previous years, the Viasat1 Christmas Play has brought viewers hilarious re-enactments of the Christmas story, starring James Gardiner, FOKN Bois, M.anifest, Deborah Vanessa, Paulina Oduro, Ben Brako, Majid Michel, Funny Face, Hogan, Foster Romanus, Kofi Adjorlolo, among others.

'Jigwe' was derived from a term mainly used by the show's amazing hosts to describe everything positive and quality. The term is also used to describe the show's audience and guests.