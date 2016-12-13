MUSIGA Commends Nana Addo

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has congratulated the President-elect of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on his election.

According to the President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour, aka Obour, Nana Addo's victory is an expression of the will of Ghanaians.

The MUSIGA president said on behalf of the music industry and the entire creative arts sector of the economy, he would like to convey their warmest felicitations and look forward to a continued growth of the creative arts sector in general and the music industry in particular.

He referred to an interaction between the Creative Arts and Nana Addo at his residence where the President elect assured the creative arts practitioners of his intention to ensure that the sector develops to exploit the immense business opportunities it holds.

According to Obour, it is now essential in the post election era for all Ghanaians to support the president-elect to chart a progressive and meaningful path for the continued development of the country as a whole.

The MUSIGA president also called on all Ghanaians to avoid acts of violence to ensure that the peaceful elections we had is not marred by any post election incidents.

MUSIGSA has engaged in numerous activities to promote the need for peaceful and credible elections and also to ensure that there is peace before, during and after the elections.