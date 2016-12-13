Shatta Wale, Joey B, Guru, Okyeame Kwame, others for Decemba 2 Rememba 2016 #D2R2016

Shatta Wale, Joey B, Guru and Okyeame Kwame are set to perform on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) at the official Christmas Party, Decemba 2 Rememba 2016.

The event, organized by 97.3 Citi FM will also have highly sought musical sensations Article Wan of Solo fame, Nii Funny of Broken Heart/Yoko Breaki me fame and the Grind boys, DJ Vision and A.I.

Characteristic of Decemba 2 Rememba, there will be other surprise acts on the night and rib-cracking moments with Hogan, the comedian.

Shatta Wale has promised to deliver his best show yet, as his Christmas present to Ghanaians. He's expected to set the stage on fire, along with the other artistes to usher Ghana into Christmas in style.

Regular tickets are pegged at GHS80, with VIP tickets going for GHS150.

#D2R2016 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and sponsored by TOTAL CARD – Total Savings, Total Benefits, BAYPORT – Your future now, KIT KAT – Have a break, have a KitKat, HUNTERS – Refreshes like nothing on earth.

Tickets will be available soon in selected Total Service Stations and at the front desk of Citi FM, Adabraka.

The official dress code for #D2R2016 is white top and jeans.

By: Kojo Akoto Boateng/Citifmonline.com/Ghana