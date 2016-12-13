Citi FM to take over Accra with D2R 2016

The much anticipated 2016 edition of Citi FM's Decemba 2 Rememba is set to come off on December 24, as is done every year.

The concert will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) at 8pm.

Organisers are promising a great and memorable concert this year.

Last year's D2R featured some artistes like Atom of Ye wo krom fame, Gasmillah, Kontihene, Eazzy, Okyeame Kwame and Stonebwoy. That night, some of the patrons also won some samsung gadgets on the night.

Total, Hunters, Kit Kat and Bayport Financial Services are the sponsors for this year's edition of the Decemba to Rememba.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @ojsarpong