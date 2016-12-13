Kwame Dzokoto, Mr. Beautiful, Rex Omar condemn attacks

Some entertainment personalities, who publicly campaigned for President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 elections, have complained of verbal attacks on them.

Several personalities, including Mzbel, Kwame Dzokoto, Rex Omar and Mr, Beautiful, have lamented about series of attacks and abusive comments they have endured from persons alleged to be aligned to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which emerged victorious in the elections.

Over the weekend, controversial artiste and NDC supporter Mzbel claimed rival NPP supporters besieged her home.

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known on stage as Mzbel, in an audio that surfaced online, claimed the NPP supporters made violent antics and threatened to beat her up for saying that Nana Akufo-Addo is not a presidential material.

Comedian and television personality, Kwame Dzokoto, who run as MP on the ticket of the NDC in the Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency in the Western region but lost, also complained of attacks but said it does not really bother him.

He narrated to Hitz @ 1 that, during his rounds in town, jubilant NPP supporters always amassed around his car, sometimes hitting the car and “a lot of teasing.”

Another strong supporter of the NDC, Highlife musician Rex Omar reacting to the development condemned the attacks in an interview with Hitz News @ 1.

“If somebody is an NPP and somebody is an NDC or PPP or whatever, we are not enemies. Politics is a game of ideas so the superiority of ideas win and at the end of the day, if you have an issue with me, I didn’t release music for ten years and I didn’t die so my livelihood does not depend on those who are hating because I’m in politics… you can hate me but you cannot hate my music,” he said.

Rex Omar denounced the attacks and noted that, “it is very wrong. We are in 21st century, we must grow up. Why would you go and attack somebody who has endorsed a political party or a political candidate…politics is not about personal issues. I know that some of our people went overboard in some of their utterances but then we are all learning, nobody is perfect. At the end of the day whoever has won is Ghanaian.”

He noted that he is not living in fear even though “people have called my phone with hate speech and threats and stuff like that but I think they are cowards. If you want to deal with me, come and deal with me don’t hide behind politics.”

Over the weekend, there were reports of an attack on the wife of actor, Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr. Beautiful, also a supporter of the NDC. It was reported that the actor had lodged a complaint with the Police.

Movie producer, Socrate Sarfo, who openly supported the NPP, reacting to the reports told Hitz @ 1 that the attacks are unfortunate. “I don’t think Nana Addo or NPP endorse an attack. NPP didn’t win so that we take revenge.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )