The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Nollywood Media | 13 December 2016 22:10 CET

Apple Music Taking Nigeria's Music Industry to the Next Level

By Ugo Okezie

Apple earlier announced its decision to localize pricing on its online stores in these 9 additional countries: Malaysia, Qatar, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Vietnam, Egypt, Tanzania and of course, Nigeria.

Simply put, users from these countries can now make all payments for app and in-app purchases in their various local currencies as opposed to standard U.S dollar charging system.

With all the great benefits that this tweak brings, the development particularly comes as an early Christmas present to Apple’s Nigerian customers who are currently in the abyss of a gritty economic recession.

Read more here http://vibe.ng/apple-music-currency-changes-naira/

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Nollywood Media

LIFE IS TOO SHORT, BUT HAS IT'S MOMENT. SO TRY TO MAKE IT UNFORGETTABLE
By: BETTY-BEV.AGYEI,HH-H
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img