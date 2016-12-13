Apple Music Taking Nigeria's Music Industry to the Next Level

Apple earlier announced its decision to localize pricing on its online stores in these 9 additional countries: Malaysia, Qatar, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Vietnam, Egypt, Tanzania and of course, Nigeria.

Simply put, users from these countries can now make all payments for app and in-app purchases in their various local currencies as opposed to standard U.S dollar charging system.

With all the great benefits that this tweak brings, the development particularly comes as an early Christmas present to Apple’s Nigerian customers who are currently in the abyss of a gritty economic recession.

