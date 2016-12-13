Music: Oluwaseun Ft Oritse Femi - Okulosun Prod By Hycient

Seun kobbe whose real name OLATOSI ADEKOLU OLUWASEUN is a talented singer and writer currently signed under MSN [Money stop Nonsense Gang].

Oluwaseun is admirable individual that is motivated by his love for music and activities around him which leads him to express himself and also deliver a message that youths are all yearning for through his Music.

Seun Kobbe duets with the Musical Taliban Himself OristeFemi to deliver a Massive hit single titled Okulosun which is His 1st official single under his new record Label. Okulosun is set to disturb the air waves

Surely this is the beginning of a new journey for the young &raw talented artiste and MSN GANG……

