The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 13 December 2016 08:37 CET

Ed Sheeran album ‘is done’ and will be released ‘really soon’

By BBC

Songwriter Amy Wadge says Ed Sheeran will “break the internet” when his new album is released.

It’s a year today since Ed said: “The third album is on its way and is the best thing I’ve made.”

Amy, who’s been working on it and also penned Thinking Out Loud with him tells Newsbeat it’ll be out “really soon” but wouldn’t be any more specific.

“His album is done,” Amy says, who also worked on the new X Factor winner’s single penned by Ed.

She’s been working with him throughout 2016 and says “all of this year he’s been preparing for his next album”.

If you read Ed’s Instapost word for word – he hasn’t actually lied.

“See you all next autumn,” he wrote and we did see him in the autumn when he performed at a fundraising event for a children’s hospice.

He was sporting a scar after his face was accidently cut with a sword wielding Princess Beatrice who was “pretending” to knight James Blunt.

The most British thing to happen, ever?

And since it was confirmed Ed was involved in writing Matt Terry’s debut his fans have gone into overdrive wanting new material.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Fear is a disease people watch out for in you, hoping to deepen your woes
By: wordii woduna
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img