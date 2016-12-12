Don't believe in love at first sight - Omotola

Nollywood actress and mother of four, Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde, has rolled out words of advice on how entertainers can maintain a happy and sustainable marriage.

The A-list Nollywood diva gave the advice while speaking at an event recently organized for entertainment practitioners in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to Omotola, entertainers can have a happy home only if they are married to a partner who understands entertainment and is of the same religious faith with them.

“Choose a partner who understands entertainment, don’t choose your fan. Personally, I don’t believe in love at first sight. Pick someone who sees your heart, your soul, someone who sees the real you and is not afraid to tell you about your flaws,” she said.

The award-winning actress added that, “Discipline is key, everyone wants freedom but too much freedom is bad. Be disciplined. It’s better to be an enemy to a work partner than to your family.”

“Learn to say ‘No’, we are like nurses and doctors in the industry because we can be called upon at any time. If you’re a Christian and you marry someone who is not born again, then you are on your own. Your partner needs to be stronger than you, they are the ones getting the aftermath of your own action,” Omotola advised.