Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale says he is Ghana's version of Donald Trump.

In his recent interview on AM Pluzz with Sammy Flex, the Kakai hitmaker in a reply to Qweku Psycho says, he is God's anointed so no one should try him.

According to Shatta Wale, he is the only Ghanaian artiste who has the support from God to do a diss song and that is why all his beef songs are trending everywhere.

He says, this and many other wonders God does in his life is as shocking as that of USA president elect Donald Trump's election win.

Shatta Wale added, he isnt as arrogant as people think but if you go ahead insulting him, his fans will definitely attack you, and people will start blaming him for that.

Shatta went ahead to warn Qweku Psycho to be careful because he is playing with a man who is anointed by God.

Qweku Psycho days ago released a song attacking Shatta Wale. In the song, Qweku Psycho advised Shatta Wale to stop his negative brand and be of a positive influence to the world.

Listen to Shatta Wale's full response to Qweku Psycho below..