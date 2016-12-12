Joy FM's Kofi Laing Shows Class As A Master Of Ceremony

This past weekend, Tullow Oil held their annual end of year party with a wonderful theme conducted on a cruise ship. Once again, Mr. Kofi Laing was called upon to host, usher and entertain the attendees through an amazing evening.

Many in the media circles have struggled to label Kofi, with his diversity of skills including radio hosting the popular Late Nite Express radio show which broadcasts both locally and internationally through streaming, his thought provoking essays he shares through social media, his impeccable personal style and his informative work on television about fashion. He also has a wicked sense of humour, engaging the audience with laughter and cheer.

Not only is everyone at Tullow Oil impressed with Mr. Laing’s diverse talents, but they recognize that his dedication to superior production values make him stand out above and beyond most.

How is this accomplished? It is evident through Kofi’s immersion in all aspects of his work, be it television hosting, documentary production, fashion design and his excellent example of one of the top emcees to host an array of functions and celebrations. He has a gift for attention to detail and gets involved in all aspects of the event, including layout design, themes and concepts, selection of DJs and television production.

Last year, Kofi created a stellar and unforgettable performance for Tullow Oil’s annual event by portraying James Bond, sparking a respect and admiration for Mr. Laing’s talents which are held in great admiration by Tullow Oil. From that point on, he has been involved as an emcee at almost every other one of their events, so it was no surprise he was called upon again this year for the annual gala.

This year, the cruise ship theme was quite lavish in its aesthetics, attendance commencing at the Kempinski Hotel on Saturday, December the 7th.

All Tullow Oil staff were treated to a presentation of dance led by Kofi and some impressively dressed lady sailors. Performances also included a cultural dance group and live performances from the high school band. The Tullow Oil staff utilised Kofi’s knowledge of fashion by embarking on some fashion extravaganzas which was quite engaging to the participating Tullow Oil staff.

Kofi was assisted by Ghana’s number one DJ, DJ Black on the decks as his co-pilot, and between the two of them, they brought the house down.

The evening climaxed with a standing ovation to the music group VVIP, which performed several of their popular tracks to a jubilant and excited Tullow Oil employees, along with their family members and business affiliates.