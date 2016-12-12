BTM Afrika Announces Judges for GH Hottest MCs 2016

BTM Afrika, a subsidiary of NY DJ Live, an urban, pop cultural platform has announced judges for the first ever GH Hottest MCs 2016.

Aimed at celebrating Ghanaian MCs who despite the challenging times and tight competition from other genres including Afrobeat (which seems to be the new sound of Africa) strive for excellence with rap music.

The judges appointed by BTM Afrika include a number of industry experts including talent manager and CEO of Last 2 Music Group Edward Nana Poku Osei also known as Hammer, multi award winning DJ and radio personality DJ Black, Ghana best finest female DJ with Accra based YFM, DJ Kess, impartial arts critic Francis Doku and music collector Joshua.

The judges in consultation with other partners will in the next announcement put together a list of Ghanaian MCs who performed excellently in 2016 which will eventually be trimmed down to 10 after further deliberations.

The criteria for consideration includes impact (year under review), lyrics, buzz, style and other ‘intangibles’ that make them stand out from the crowd.

The final list is expected to be released before the year ends.

BTM Afrika (Behind The Move) is a new webisode that seeks to cover and document the successes or otherwise of celebrities and personalities from Ghana and the rest of the world.

GH Hottest MCs 2016 is sponsored by Kaya Tours Ghana, a Ghanaian destination management organization that provides tour services, hospitality services, and supported by EOD Partners.

