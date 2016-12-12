Aftermath of 'attacks': Mzbel deletes photos, unfollows everyone on Instagram

Mzbel has deleted all her photos on Instagram after she claimed supporters besieged her home following the party’s victory in the 2016 general elections.

The Controversial artiste and National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter exited the platform barely 24 hours after New Patriotic Party (NPP) was announced as winners of Wednesday's polls.

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, who goes by the stage name Mzbel, deleted all photographs and unfollowed everyone on her Instagram handle.

The singer had alleged that the supporters made violent antics and threatened to beat her up for saying that President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, 72, then NPP's presidential candidate is not a presidential material and urged Ghanaians should not vote for him.

Mzbel, an ardent user of social media, particularly Instagram, currently has no photos or videos showing on her page, although the page indicates seven posts.

With more than 268,000 followers, Mzbel as at the time of posting is only following Italian classical crossover tenor, recording artist and singer-songwriter, Andrea Bocelli.

It’s unclear if the musician has deleted the posts because of the vicious ‘attacks’ on her and unsavory comments on her page.

