Music News | 12 December 2016 14:10 CET

Watch - Ghanaian Actor, Kalybos Records "Pump It Up" With Dr Cryme

By Bossu Kule

If the info we are getting is true, then we wouldn't be surprised to see our favorite actors competing with the musicians for music awards.

Among the list of actors that have delved into music, KOFAS act, Kalybos has also joined the list with the video we have below..

From a reliable source, Kalybos has featured TEMA's favorite singer, Dr Cryme on a song which is titled Pump It Up...

The video below confirms Kalybos has indeed featured Dr Cryme on Pump It Upsingle and just few seconds of listening to the song has made me fall in love with this joint already.

Have a feel of Kalybos' collaboration with Dr Cryme from below..

Music News

