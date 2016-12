The YAGI frontliner, Lil Kesh, ends the year with this hot, banging video to his latest single, Shele Gan Gan. The video which was directed by Unlimited L.A puts you instantly in the groovy, holiday mood that is reminiscent of the season.

Way to go, Lil Kesh!

Video link - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9pUiA8Ku4g