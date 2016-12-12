Mzbel Deletes All Instagram Post, Unfollows Everyone Except One

Ghanaian songtress Mzbel who is a staunch user of popular photo sharing app Instagram has deleted all the images leaving a couple of videos.

The musician who endorsed the NDC prior to the just ended elections said the NPP faithfuls who reside in her neighborhood are tormenting her.

Mzbel In the early hours of today unfollowed all her celebrity friends leaving Italian recording artist Andrea Bocelli.

