Osibisa’s Teddy Osei Celebrates Birthday

Teddy Osei arrived home last week to promote a compilation album of Osibisa and to celebrate his birthday with his family, music fans and friends.

He is well-known around the world since 1969 as the leader of the Osibisa band which got massive recognition with the release of its self-titled album in April 1971.

The album was a top 10 hit in Britain, climbed high into the American music charts and also made the charts in over a dozen other countries in Europe and Asia.

The management of the saxophonist, flutist, percussionist and vocalist who turns 81 on Saturday, December 17, told BEATWAVES that some friends and industry stakeholders are planning to host a big party in his honour in Accra.

The party, according the management, will be attended by a number of personalities, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scratch Studios, Kofi Amoakohene.

The management disclosed that Teddy's 80th birthday was celebrated last year with a concert held at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra.

The concert featured several artistes such as Ebo Taylor, Paulina Oduro, Ben Brako, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Kwame Yeboah, Nana Yaa, Pat Thomas, among others.

Born in Kumasi, Teddy went to live in England in 1962, where he led a couple of bands and later won a scholarship to study at the London School of Music.

Osibisa was formed together with his late brother, trumpeter Mac Tontoh, drummer Sol Amarfio and other musicians from Nigeria and the Carribbean.

The band's line-up changed from time-to-time though the three Ghanaian founder members were always there to add bite to the group's vibrant sound.

Osibisa Band consist of Teddy Osei on Atumpan drums, Sol Amarfio on drums, Bessa Simon on keyboard, Alfred Karri Bannerman on lead guitar, Nii Pappoe on flugelhorn, Kpakpo Addo on trumpet, Bernard Gyamfi on trombone, Richmond Laryea on percussion, Samuel on bass guitar.

By George Clifford Owusu