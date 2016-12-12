Tuumatu Festival opens at James Town



The 2016 edition of Tuumatu Festival will on Friday, December 16 open at various venues in James Town, a sprawling suburb of Accra.

On the bill is an amazing dance performance choreographed by Christina Chan (Singapore) and Aymeric Bichon (France), which is an exploration of a series of physical and psychological states. It presents a changing landscape of energies, wildness, intimacy and joy.

Guitarist Fatua Keita whose exciting musical mix blends traditional Dagamba music like 'Simpaa' with highlife and takes inspiration from stars like Salif Keita, Youssou N'Dour, Angelique Kidjo and Fela Kuti will engage fans during the festival with some of his recent compositions.

An all female band, Les Femmes Ghana, who has taken Accra's music scene to a high level and has been inspiring the next generation of female artistes in Ghana and across the globe will equally mount the stage during the festival.

Originally choreographed by Lucky Lartey and Unik Afro Dance Company, in collaboration with the School of the Deaf, Lartey and Unik Afro will come together with students from the School of the Deaf to create an original choreography based on sign language, vibration of sounds and communication.

Tuumatu was founded and launched in December 2014 in Accra by the independent dancer and choreographer, Lucky Lartey. It aims at bringing people together across the generations to reinvigorate the learning and playing of childhood games and reconnect them to their history and culture.

The festival which ends on Sunday, December 18 also showcases the vibrant local talent of the James Town community by collaborating with local independent and international artists, choreographers as well as dance and music companies.